TRP Scam: Remand note states Arnab Goswami paid ex-BARC chief to rig show ratings

Mumbai police, on Monday, said that lakhs of rupees and expensive gifts were paid by Republic TV Editor-in-Chief, Arnab Goswami, to Partho Dasgupta, former CEO of the Broadcast Research Audience Council (BARC), to manipulate TRP ratings.

Dasgupta, the former CEO of Broadcast Research Audience Council (BARC), was arrested in Pune on Thursday and produced before a Mumbai court on Friday, December 25. According to the police, Partho Dasgupta played a major role in making Republic TV the number one news channel since its launch in 2017.

In the remand note of Partho Dasgupta, the Mumbai Police have claimed that the ex-BARC CEO favoured Republic TV by misusing his position and manipulated TRPs in favour of Republic TV. Furthermore, the remand report states that Arnab Goswami paid lakhs of rupees to manipulate TRP ratings, which benefitted Republic TV and Republic Bharat channels.

The police have also seized some gifts from the Dasgupta's possession.

Dasgupta was the 15th person to be arrested in the Television Rating Points (TRP) manipulation scam. He has been sent to police custody till December 28.

According to the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police, WhatsApp messages and emails between Dasgupta and former BARC COO Romil Ramgariha, another accused in the case, had discussions about TRP manipulation and making Republic TV the number one channel.

(With inputs from Faizan Khan and Vishal Singh)

