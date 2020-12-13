TRP Scam: Republic TV CEO arrested by Mumbai Crime Branch, confirms API

Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani, on Sunday, was arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch in relation to the ongoing TRP scam probe. API Sachin Vaze confirmed his arrest.

Vikas Khanchandani will be produced in court at 11 am today. This is the 13th arrested in this case.

According to sources in Mumbai Crime Branch, during the on-going probe they have been able to establish that he was aware of the channel’s malpractices to manipulate TRP.

Read: TRP scam: Republic TV vice president, former Hansa employee get bail

Khanchandani’s statement was recorded twice. This is the second arrest from Republic TV. Earlier crime branch had arrested their distribution head and vide President Ghanshyam Singh who has been chargesheeted as well.

Earlier, Republic TV had moved Supreme Court to seek protection for its employees against arrest, transfer of the case to CBI and start a probe on Mumbai Police Commissioner, Param Bir Singh.

The apex court had termed the petition “ambitious” and asked the media outlet to withdraw it.

Further details are awaited.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news