Truck carrying 40 pilgrims overturns in Himachal Pradesh, 21 injured

Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh): A truck overturned at Mandyali village and as many as 21 people were injured during the incident on Sunday.

Sanjay Kumar Sharma, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Naina Devi said that the truck was carrying over 40 pilgrims from Punjab who had come to offer prayers at Naina Devi Temple.

Further details in this regard are awaited.

In a similar incident, two people died after a bike rammed into a standing car at Lucknow-Agra expressway in Para police station area. The bikers were declared brought dead at King George's Medical University Trauma Centre. However, their identities are still unknown.

The occupants of the car were unharmed. Dr. Sandeep Tiwari, Media in-charge, KGMU, said, "The police brought two accident victims here who were declared brought dead. Their identities have not been ascertained so far."

"The dead bodies will now be sent to the mortuary for post-mortem", Tiwari further added.

With inputs from PTI, ANI

