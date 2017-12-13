Truck collides with auto-rickshaw in Odisha, causes multiple fatalities

The accident took place on NH-49 near Dangapani when some labourers from Danla village were on their way to Keonjhar

At least four persons were killed and six others injured when the auto-rickshaw carrying them collided head-on with a truck in Keonjhar district on Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place around 9 am, on NH-49 near Dangapani when some labourers from Danla village were on their way to Keonjhar in the three-wheeler. While four persons were killed, six other occupants of the auto-rickshaw suffered injuries.

Police said the injured were admitted to the district headquarters hospital where their condition was stated to be critical. According to a report in Odishatv.in, the deceased have been identified as Siba Patra, Benu Patra, Keshab Patra and Suresh Patra.

It has also been reported that the accident occurred when the auto-rickshaw driver tried overtaking the truck in front of him, and ended up ramming the truck coming from the opposite side.