Truck driver allegedely murdered by seven people in Noida

crime

The driver, identified as Vimal Tiwari's dead body was recovered from the new Yamuna bridge in Kalindi Kunj

This picture has been used for representational purpose

Uttar Pradesh: A truck driver was allegedly killed by a group including seven people in Uttar Pradesh. A case has been registered by the police against the seven accused in connection with the crime. The deceased identified as Vimal Tiwari's dead body was recovered on Saturday morning from the new Yamuna bridge in Kalindi Kunj which connects Delhi and Noida. According to the report from ANI, the deceased had an argument at around 12.30 am with the bouncers at the toll plaza while he was crossing the bridge on an intervening night between Friday and Saturday.

The driver was asked to pay a toll tax of Rs 14,500 which he was unable to do hence he called up the owner of the truck and made him speak to the toll plaza bouncers. After that, the bouncers let go off the truck. But the driver's body was found after 6 hours near the toll booth on the Yamuna bridge. "On the complaint of the deceased's brother Ram Singh Tiwari, we have registered a case under the relevant section against the seven accused. After post-mortem, wounds have been reported on the deceased's body hence murder cannot be ruled out. We are scanning the CCTV footage from the area and pursuing the accused," Shwetambar Pandey, City DSP, Gautam Buddh Nagar said.

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates