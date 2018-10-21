Truck driver arrested with 3,900 kg doda worth Rs 1 crore

crime

The police signalled a truck driver to stop at the post but he sped away, prompting the police to chase him, Bikaner SP Swai Singh Godara said

Representational Picture

A truck driver was arrested with nearly 3,900 kg of 'doda post' (a kind of opium), worth Rs 1 crore, under Sri Kolayat Police Station limits here, police said Sunday. Acting on a tip-off, barricades were set up on Bikaner-Jaisalmer Highway, they said. The police signalled a truck driver to stop at the post but he sped away, prompting the police to chase him, Bikaner SP Swai Singh Godara said.



He said the accused driver Ramgopal Bishnoi, a resident of Jodhpur, was arrested however a car escorting the truck managed to escape the scene. Narcotic substance worth Rs 1 crore was seized and the matter was being investigated, police said. The arrested was booked under the NDPS Act.

In another incident that took place on October 15, 2018, the Mumbai crime branch's Anti Narcotics Cell arrested a 43-year-old accused with 8.9 lakh rupees drugs. According to the sources from ANC on the 11th of October while performing patrolling in the jurisdiction of Ghatkopar Unit, PI Shashank Shelke, API Shivdikar and Team (Police Hawaldar Kale, Police Nayak Bhingardeve, Yadav, Police Shipai Chaure, Wagh) apprehended a suspect person who was near the best bus stop on Ghatkopar Mankhurd link road.

Shivdeep Lande DCP ANC confirmed the arrested and told that we are investigating the case. Sources revealed that the person identified as Manzaar Shaikh is a resident of Gaondevi. He was detained with a bag which was containing 89 grams of Heroine. Police arrested him under sections 8(c) read with 21 of NDPS Act.

With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates