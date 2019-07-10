Truck driver gets into argument with helper, chews off his tongue

crime

The victim was immediately rushed to the hospital along with the dismembered tongue, where he was referred to Lucknow after initial treatment, as surgery to reattach his tongue was not possible in Shahjahanpur

Representational image

In a shocking incident, a truck driver allegedly bit off his helper’s tongue over an argument in Shahjahanpur district in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday night. The accused identified as Harishchandra and his helper Dabbu Khan were having dinner at a roadside dhaba when suddenly an argument broke out between them. As the accused throttled Dabbu in anger, his tongue popped out, at which the former chewed it off and fled away.

Also Read: Man stabbed for refusing to give his friend a hug citing his bad breath

Dabbu was immediately rushed to the hospital along with the dismembered tongue, where he was referred to Lucknow after initial treatment, as surgery to reattach his tongue was not possible in Shahjahanpur. Police lodged an FIR against the accused Harishchandra after receiving a written complaint from Dabbu and arrested him on Monday. According to the Times of India, as per sources, the duo were good friends and knew each other for years. When the incident took place they were in an inebriated.

Also Read: Minor girl sleeping outside house raped, head crushed with bricks

Dr. Anurag Parashar, the emergency medical officer said, "A patient with blood oozing from his mouth, carrying a part of his tongue that had been bitten off by someone, arrived last night, but surgery was not possible here. So, after providing him emergency treatment, we advised him to go to Lucknow for surgery. His condition was normal. There was no threat to his life, but he can’t speak as of now." Additional SP (city) Dinesh Tripathi stated, "We’ve filed an FIR against the accused under IPC section 326 (causing grievous hurt) immediately after receiving the complaint. He was arrested and sent to jail on Monday."

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Railway employee booked for biting woman cop travelling in first class

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates