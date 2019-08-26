Truck driver killed in stone-pelting in Jammu and Kashmir; accused arrested

crime

The deceased has been identified as Noor Mohammad, a resident of Zradipora Urnhall Bhijbhera. The accused stone pelter has been identified and arrested

This picture has been used for representational purpose

Anantnag: A truck driver was reported dead in Bhijbhera in Jammu and Kashmir after being hit by stones during stone-pelting on Sunday evening. The deceased identified as Noor Mohammad, was a resident of Zradipora Urnhall Bhijbhera. The accused stone pelter has been identified and arrested by the police. According to the news agency, ANI, the victim sustained head injuries during the stone-pelting incident and was shifted to a hospital in Soura but succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead on arrival.

The stone pierced the pane & injured driver in head.He was rushed to nearby Bhijbhera hospital where from he was referred to SKIMS Soura.He,however, succumbed to his Injuries & was declared brought dead.

The stone pelter has been identified and arrested.@diprjk @PIBHomeAffairs — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) August 25, 2019

The Jammu and Kashmir Police stated that the stone pelters pelted stones on his vehicle mistaking it as security forces vehicle. "#Stonepelters kill truck driver. A truck driver Noor Mohammed resident of Zradipora Urnhall Bhijbhera was hit by stone thrown from a lane at Bhijbhera this evening. The stone pelters pelted stones on the Truck number JK03 F 2540 taking it as a SF vehicle," the Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a series of tweet.

Also Read: 'Crushing democratic rights in Jammu and Kashmir anti-national'

The stones reportedly pierced the pane and injured the driver in the head. "The stone pierced the pane & injured driver in head. He was rushed to nearby Bhijbhera hospital where from he was referred to SKIMS Soura. He, however, succumbed to his Injuries & was declared brought dead. The stone pelter has been identified and arrested," police said.

A murder case has been registered at Police station in Bhijbhera in this regard against the accused. Police said a few days back a girl was seriously injured in a stone-pelting incident in downtown Srinagar and a case has been registered in that case as well.

With inputs from ANI

Also Read: Centre launches 85 schemes with set time-frame in Jammu and Kashmir

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates