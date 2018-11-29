Truck laden with chemicals explodes in China, kills 22

international

The explosion had set around 50 vehicles ablaze, including dozens of trucks. The fire has now been contained, and a search operation is underway, authorities said

Burnt vehicles after the explosion. Pic/AFP

A truck carrying hazardous chemicals exploded outside a chemical plant in China's northern Hebei province on Wednesday, killing at least 22 people and leaving as many others injured.

The blast occurred outside the Hebei Shenghua Chemical Industry in Zhangjiakou, around 12:40 am, igniting a fire that engulfed nearby vehicles, the officials said.

An industrial safety official, identified only as Wu, said that one of the trucks lined up outside the plant to deliver chemicals had exploded, setting off a chain reaction that engulfed other trucks.

