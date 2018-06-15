Truck operators to strike from June 18

"Diesel consumes 60% of the operation cost of the trucks. There is 17% price increase during the past five months but unfortunately the freight did not increase to meet the increased cost," Singh added

In what could affect essential commodities, truck operators will go on a nationwide strike from June 18 to protest against the all-time high diesel prices, toll charges and steep rise in third party insurance premium.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Rajinder Singh, general secretary of All India Confederation of Goods' Vehicle Owners' Association (AICGVOA) said, "The truck drivers are facing hardships due to the government policy of fixing diesel price, toll charges and third party premium. We have waited for long for the government to take corrective steps for these three burning issues, but it seems least interested in resolving them. This has left us with no option but to go on indefinite strike from June 18."

Another leader of the association, Mohinder Singh Ghura said, "Today 80% of lorry operators in India are owners of 1 to 10 trucks. Most of them are financed under hire-purchase arrangement, and the owner has to pay the monthly instalments. On default, the financier takes possession of the vehicles. The truck owner must make monthly EMIs and his livelihood." "Diesel consumes 60% of the operation cost of the trucks. There is 17% price increase during the past five months but unfortunately the freight did not increase to meet the increased cost," Singh added.

