Truck rams into bike on flyover in Thane, two dead

Two men died after a truck rammed into their bike on the flyover at Teen Haat Naka on Thursday night. The truck driver Mukesh Patel, 30, was arrested and later released on bail and the deceased were identified as Pratik Ganatra, 23, and Prashant Ghadge, 24.

According to the police, the duo was returning home from Yeoor when they received a call from a friend who asked them to come to Korum Mall in Thane, around 9.15pm.

Anil Mangle, senior inspector, Naupada police station, said, "While they were on the flyover at Teen Haat Naka, they were knocked down by a truck. According to eyewitnesses, Pratik's head came under the front tyre of the truck, and Prashant's waist came under the rear tyre.

He said that they two were rushed to Civil Hospital. While Pratik was declared dead on arrival, Prashant died during treatment. Prashant is survived with mother, who works as a maid, elder brother and two sisters. "Prashant had a secured job in the sales team of an electronic showroom in Bhandup, and Pratik, who was living with his family in Mulund Colony, was working in a shop run by his family," Mangle said.

They have arrested Patel, who is a resident of Gujarat, and booked him under section 279 (rash driving) 304A (causing death by negligence), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act. He secured bail from the court, police said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates