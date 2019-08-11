Truck rams into commercial vehicle, kills two

national

The owner of the magic loader, Manoj Patel (35), died on the spot after the vehicle overturned

Pratapgarh: Two people, including a woman, were killed when a speeding truck hit a commercial vehicle on the Lucknow-Varanasi road, police said on Sunday. The accident occurred on Sunday morning near Ghatampur Prithviganj in Pratapgarh district, Surya Pratap Singh, the Sub-Inspector (SI) said. The owner of the magic loader identified as Manoj Patel (35), died on the spot after the vehicle overturned.

Rajpati Devi (40), who had gone to attend to nature's call, was also crushed to death in the accident, the SI said. The bodies were sent for autopsy, the officer added.

In another incident, two people died while two others were injured after the car collided with a divider in East Delhi, police said. The accident occured near the traffic light of Surya Nagar when the car lost its balance and overturned. Four people were travelling in the car which was heading towards Anand Vihar from Dilshad Garden. "The police got the information at around 5:40 am today regarding the accident. On receiving the information, the police staff reached the spot near Surya Nagar Red light. Four injured persons were reported to have been taken at the GTB hospital. The car was found in damaged condition at the spot," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Meghna Yadav said.

"A light pole and railings were also found in uprooted from divider of the road. It seems that the damaged car collided with the light pole and railings. Thereafter, the place of incident was got inspected and photographed by the crime team," she said. Yadav said that Rubal (20) and Prabhjot Singh (18) were declared brought dead at the hospital.

