Trucks, buses to go off roads today

School and private bus operators will be off roads only for a day

Representational picture

In a bid to pressure the government to roll back the price of diesel, all private transport service operators will go on an indefinite strike from Friday. School and private bus operators will be off roads only for a day.

Bal Malkit Singh, chairman, core committee, All-India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), said, "The key demands include reduction in diesel prices by including the central and state taxes under GST, uniform toll pricing across states for seamless movement, reduction in third-party insurance premium and national permit for buses and tourist vehicles."

