Truefitt & Hill clocks in 215 years of uncompromising dedication to male vanity and grooming excellence

The iconic Truefitt & Hill hits a new milestone by clocking in successful 215 years of unwavering commitment to men’s grooming. Over the decades, the beacon of the finest in traditional gentlemen's barber services and perfumery worldwide has redefined the art of hairdressing and perfumery. If you are looking for exceptional luxe services and extraordinary products in men's grooming space, then look no further than the inimitable Truefitt & Hill. Superimpose an array of unrivalled services steeped in age-old traditions with unmatched products and you’ve got a winner in the globally renowned Luxury Barber shop Truefitt & Hill (T&H), often visited by the likes of Winston Churchill, Charles Dickens and Alfred Hitchcock. A synonym for bespoke luxury and personalized services, T&H was established during the celebrated period of Georgian England, 1805 which makes it the oldest barbershop in the world, as certified by Guinness Book of World Records in April 2000. A face-flattering haircut, a meticulously executed shave with hot towels, and a comforting manicure at Truefitt & Hill leaves a gentleman incredibly rejuvenated. Anyone who’s experienced any of these exclusive, one-of-its-kind services feels empowered to face the world knowing that he has been exceptionally groomed for the occasion, whatever it may be, by one of England's Hairdressing Aristocracy.

Truefitt & Hill‘s operations in India got off to a flying start in the year 2014, when a 21 year-old Krishna Gupta, bought its master franchise to start its salons in India and neighbouring countries such as Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Myanmar, Vietnam, Bangladesh and Nepal. Mr. Krishna Gupta, Co-Founder & MD Lloyds Luxuries, Young, dynamic and one of the youngest entrepreneurs of India, In 2014, started a luxury arm called Lloyds Luxuries with the zeal to add a spark to the luxury segment in the nation. Krishna saw the vision for men's grooming and along with the gap in the market, he decided to take the leap and acquire the Master Franchise for Truefitt & Hill and rest is History! On this occasion he excitedly states, "The size of the branded male grooming segment has crossed Rs 5,000 crore-mark in urban India, wherein the Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities are still untapped and possess tremendous potential. Even post-Covid times, the demand for hair and body grooming is remarkable. There is also a surge in services like manicure and pedicure and facial services for men. Truefitt & Hill has best in class products of cologne, skin care and shaving essentials for men. We are bringing in smaller packs now to reach larger audiences and tap the untapped segment in smaller cities. I'm happy the brand has completed more than two centuries in providing luxury grooming centuries and look forward to many more such celebrations in future considering the unmatched quality offered by the brand."

In Truefitt & Hill's spectacular stint in India, over 1 million services offered to its loyal and repeat customers and over 100,000 products have been sold till date. Undoubtedly, a towering figure in the ever-evolving grooming industry, the company has grown from strength to strength since its inception in India. Its deep understanding of today's men's needs and decades of expertise make it the go-to bastion for its diverse yet specific customers across the social spectrum.

Mr. Prannay Dokkania, COO Lloyds Luxuries shares, "215 years – With more than 2 centuries of grooming experience and having served the best of the people, every year is like a new milestone, completing 215 years calls for a celebration. In the last decade, we see a considerable change in male grooming. Today male have become more conscious about what they wear and how they look. Truefitt & Hill with its more than 200 years of experience is at the right place at the right time. Being an aspirational brand, men always look up to getting the best grooming for them. At Truefitt & Hill Pre-Covid we had an elaborate process of sanitization, which is being followed and the same has given confidence to the guests to come back to our barbershop as they are aware of our practices. In these difficult times where the morale of employees is low because of the pessimism in the environment, team building exercise is helping them to stay positive and spread positivity with our guests. This time has also given us an opportunity to retrain all our employees ensuring we create a new benchmark for ourselves in terms of quality of service. We also see a huge upsurge in product demand, we have surpassed sales of Pre-Covid levels which gives us the confidence that our high quality and premium products are being appreciated by our customers. This reaffirms their belief in the brand Truefitt & Hill! We already have 26 barbershops of which 25 are in 13 Indian cities and 1 in Bangladesh, we plan to reach 100 barbershops in top 30 cities in India and its subcontinent by the end of 2025."

All in all Truefitt & Hill continues to have a spectacular run with an array of one of its kind services, world-class grooming products, attention to detail, and a legion of loyal clientele, who won’t settle for anything less than exceptional.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.