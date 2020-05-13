Trump asks Asian-American journalist to question China

President Donald Trump abruptly ended his White House news conference Monday following combative exchanges with reporters Weijia Jiang of CBS News and Kaitlan Collins of CNN.

Jiang asked Trump why he was putting so much emphasis on the amount of Coronavirus tests that have been conducted in the US. "Why does that matter?" Jiang asked.

"Why is this a global competition to you if everyday Americans are still losing their lives and we're still seeing more cases every day?" Trump replied that "they're losing their lives everywhere in the world. And maybe that's a question you should ask China. Don't ask me. Ask China that question." He called for another question, and there was no immediate response.

"Sir, why are you saying that to me, specifically?" Jiang asked. Jiang, who has worked for CBS News since 2015, was born in Xiamen, China, and emigrated to the United States with her family at age 2.

Trump said he would say that to "anyone who asks a nasty question." "It's not a nasty question," Jiang said. Trump again asked for another question, then said, "Nah, that's OK" and waved off CNN's Collins when she approached, and left.

'New York City to be closed till June'

New York City, the epicentre of the pandemic in the US, is likely to stay closed until June, Mayor Bill de Blasio said, even as three regions of New York State are set to reopen on May 15. New York has been recording a decline in daily hospitalisations, but Blasio said such progress must continue further before officials consider reopening the city.

'People reselling masks found in trash'

The Mexican Pharmacy Owners Unions on Monday it has received reports about people picking used surgical face masks out of the trash and reselling them. Masks are frequently sold individually on the street by unlicensed vendors. The unions have advised Mexicans to cut their used masks into pieces before throwing them away.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever