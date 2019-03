international

Washington D.C.: US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) addressed Special Counsel Robert Mueller and his team of prosecutors as 'wrong people', adding that those people "tried to take him out with bullshit".

"Unfortunately, you put the wrong people in a couple of positions, and they leave people for a long time that should not be there. All of a sudden, they are trying to take you out with bullshit," Trump said on the last day of the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) 2019.

The remarks by the President came after the US Justice Department on February 23 confirmed that Mueller would not be delivering his report on Russian interference in the 2016 US Presidential election next week.

Fox News quoted the President as saying that the reports were produced "by people who weren⿿t elected." "I had a nasty business transaction with Robert Mueller a number of years ago. I said, why wasn't that mentioned? He wanted the job as FBI director. I did not give it to him. Why isn⿿t that mentioned?" Trump argued.

Mueller's findings have so far indicted close Trump aides for their activities during the 2016 elections. Roger Stone, a long time friend and advisor of Trump's is one of the most recent indictments, where Mueller's team has found Stone guilty of making "multiple false statements" about his interactions regarding WikiLeaks.

Before this, Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen was handed a three-year prison sentence for lying to the US Congress, violating campaign finance laws and tax evasion, in December. He has pleaded guilty to Mueller's charge of lying to the US Congress regarding the timeline of talks regarding a proposed Trump Tower in Moscow which took place during the same time as Trump's Presidential campaign.

