Trump could handle Brexit better than Theresa May

Boris Johnson. Pic/AFP

The UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson suggested that Donald Trump would handle Brexit negotiations better than British Prime Minister Theresa May. According to a leaked audio recording from a private dinner with fellow Conservatives, Johnson said, "Imagine Trump doing Brexit.

I have become more and more convinced that there is method in his madness," CNN quoted. The crucial voting on May's Brexit Withdrawal bill in the House of Commons is yet to take place.

