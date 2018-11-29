Trump may not see Putin over Ukraine-Russia sea clash

international

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. Pic/AFP

US President Donald Trump has said he may cancel a long-awaited summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin after a confrontation at sea between Russia and Ukraine led Kiev to warn of the threat of "full-scale war".

Trump is scheduled to meet Putin at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires at the end of this week, but warned it would depend on the results of a report being prepared by his national security advisers about Russia's seizure of three Ukrainian ships.

"Maybe I won't have the meeting. Maybe I won't even have the meeting," he told the Washington Post on Tuesday. Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko earlier warned that the standoff could herald more drastic developments as tensions escalate. The US State Department has termed Russia's actions "a dangerous escalation" and said Washington wants to see "our European allies doing more to assist Ukraine."

