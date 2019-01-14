Trump not keeping anything with Putin under wraps

international

POTUS ready to release details of conversations he's had with Russian Prez

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. Pic/AFP

US President Donald Trump has denied reports that he did not share details of some his meetings with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, saying that he would not mind releasing those details.

"Well, I would (release details of the conversations with Putin) I am not keeping anything under wraps," Trump told Fox news in an interview following a report by the Washington Post that claimed he has concealed details of his face-to-face encounters with Putin from senior officials in administration.

"I don't care. I mean I had a conversation like every president does, you sit with the president of various countries. We had a great conversation. We were talking about Israel and securing Israel and lots of other things and it was a great conversation. I'm not keeping anything under wraps. I couldn't care less," he said.

Trump described the news report as "ridiculous". "The Washington Post is almost as bad as probably as bad as The New York Times. I have a one-on-one meeting with Putin like I do with every other leader and I had many one-on-ones. Nobody ever says anything about it," he said.

