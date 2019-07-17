Trump says 'great pressure' worked to find Hafiz Saeed

international

The arrest of Hafiz Saeed came ahead of the International Court of Justice verdict in favor of India on staying the death sentence of Kulbhushan Jadhav

Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday claimed credit for the arrest of Hafiz Saeed by Pakistan government, saying great pressure has been exerted over the last two years to find him even as India is yet to officially react to Islamabad's action.

Terming Saeed as the "so-called mastermind" of the Mumbai terror attacks, Trump said he has been arrested after a ten-year search.

Hafiz Saeed's arrest was also seen as Islamabad reaching out to Washington ahead of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's meeting with Trump. Pakistan has also joined the US, Russia, and China in finding out a peaceful solution in Afghanistan by bringing the Taliban on board. The move has not gone down well in India as it was kept out of the crucial initiative.

New Delhi is also opposed to the postponement of elections in Afghanistan.

Pakistan has also opened up its airspace for traffic from India after blocking it for more than five months in the wake of border tension.

India sees the Pakistan government's action with suspicion and the so-called crackdown against terrorists is seen as diversionary tactics.

