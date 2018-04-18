Donald Trump sends 'blessings' for upcoming North-South Korea summit to end war

North-South Korea is scheduled to host the first-ever inter-Korean summit in which the leaders Kim Jong Un and Shinzo Abe are expected to release a joint statement about working together to bring the Korean war to an end



United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday sent his "blessing" to North-South Korea for their joint efforts to improve their bilateral relations. Trump while addressing the media on the arrival of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for a two-day visit to the United States, gave his support to South Korea to end the military conflict with North Korea which began in 1950 and has technically continued since a 1953 truce was signed, as reported by the South China Morning Post.

While confirming to direct the upcoming North-South Korea talks at 'very high level' President Trump gave them "blessing" to discuss a formal end to the war. North-South Korea is scheduled to host the first-ever inter-Korean summit in which the leaders Kim Jong Un and Shinzo Abe are expected to release a joint statement about working together to bring the Korean war to an end.

A direct telephone line between Moon and Kim may be connected around Friday, Moon¿s chief of staff, Im Jong-Seok, said in a briefing on Tuesday, adding that it had not been decided when they will hold their first conversation.

Since the Korean War ended in 1953 no peace treaty has been signed between the countries that have become a point of contention between the United States and North Korea. The military troops of North Korea and US-backed South Korean troops have been for years lined up against each other at their common border though any full-fledged war has been avoided at all cost. North-South Korea is scheduled to host the third inter-Korean summit on April 27. It will be followed by Kim's proposed summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in May.

