Trump: Tensions between India and Pakistan 'less heated' now than 2 weeks ago

Repeating his offer to help India and Pakistan, United States President Donald Trump said that the relationship between the South Asian neighbours is "less heated" now than what was two weeks ago.

The comments by Trump come two weeks after his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France on August 26."India and Pakistan are having a conflict over Kashmir as you know. I think (it) is a little bit less heated right now than (what) was two weeks ago," Trump said during a media briefing session at the White House on Monday.

Tensions escalated between the two countries after New Delhi scrapped Jammu and Kashmir's special status by revoking provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution.

"I get along with both countries very well," Trump said while replying to a question on his assessment of the situation between India and Pakistan. "I am willing to help them if they want. They know that. That (offer) is out there."

During a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in July, the US President had offered to mediate between the two countries on the issue of Kashmir. India was quick to reject the offer, saying the Kashmir issue was bilateral. It has also dismissed Trump's astonishing claim that Modi had asked him to mediate.

During his meeting with the Indian Prime Minister in France last month, Trump had said Kashmir is an issue that needs to be resolved between India and Pakistan.

