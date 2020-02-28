Trump the broccoli, desi style

The US president's India visit made much news and amidst it, social media went wild over the revelation of a special samosa prepared for the American visitors, which used the healthy broccoli. While Trump may have steered clear of the snack, Indian preparations in the city with the humble vegetable are aplenty. Here's a list of restaurants experimenting with the healthier cousin of the familiar gobi, desi style.

Sour and creamy

This chilli-dipped tandoori broccoli has a tinge of sour and the chilled crème fraîche balances the heat. "We wanted to use broccoli in its nascent form as it has a nutty taste. We added pungency with the chilli and balanced it out with the chilled crème fraîche, which is basically yogurt and cream cured over 48 hours," Prashant Issar, co-founder, says.

At Ishaara, 462, Palladium Mall, High Street Phoenix, Tulsi Pipe Road, Lower Parel.

Timing 12 pm to 12 am

Call 8657531988

Cost Rs 380

Punjab di shaan

Punjabis might not agree, but this charcoal-grilled broccoli marinated with whole grain mustard is a great alternative to sarson da saag. "We wanted to celebrate various communities that have influenced the 'Bombay' culture. This dish celebrates the Punjabi community; sarson forms a crucial part of their culture and is part of every celebration. We have tried a healthy vegetarian appetiser that lets the sarson shine as a key flavour in the dish," says Subhash Shirke, corporate chef, Neighbourhood Hospitality.

At Bombay Vintage, Regal Circle, Madame Cama Road, Colaba.

Timing 12 noon to 1 am

Call 22880017

Cost Rs 395

Stuffed for a serving

The bharwan broccoli at this eatery serves the green vegetable stuffed with a cheese and khoya filling. The broccoli florets are blanched, stuffed and then coated in a thick besan batter. They are then deep fried till golden. The filling of fresh pomegranate, cashews, coriander leaves, ginger, crumbled khoya, ajwain, garlic, salt and red chilli powder, make it an ideal accompaniment to parathas.

At 1522 Bar & Kitchen, Level 2, Goldfinch Hotel, Andheri East.

Timing 11.30 am to 1.30 am

Call 9321940308

Cost Rs 190

Healthy but shami

A plate of melt-in-your-mouth shami kebabs makes for a scrumptious starter. This eatery has made a healthier version of the patty of minced meat with ground chickpeas and egg (to hold it together), by adding broccoli with Indian spices to the mix and shallow frying it on a tawa. "It's like a veg shami kebab — we've used a creamy yoghurt marinade with broccoli instead of other veggies. It's easy to make, nutritious and ideal for breakfast as well," says Priyank Nautiyal, head chef and partner.

At Butter Kitchen, Ventura Building, B-101, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai.

Timing 11 am to 12 am

Call 49716660

Cost Rs 250

Ajwain love

Moving away from the conventional paneer and aloo tandoor; this eatery has a creamy malai ajwain broccoli to satiate your masala craving. "A low-carb dish, we blanch the broccoli, rub it with a marinade of yoghurt, cheese, carom seeds, pepper, cardamom, in-house spice mix, and finish it in the tandoor," says Sanjay Sutare, chef de cuisine.

At Neel – Tote on the Turf, Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Gate 4 & 5, Mahalaxmi.

Timing 12 pm to 3 pm; 7 pm to 12 am

Call 7506425004

Cost Rs 455

Bar bite so light

Flavoured with cream cheese, cheese, turmeric powder and garam masala, the malai broccoli at this Thane eatery is a hit. "It's got a rich textured gravy with a lot of Indian spices and the ginger, garlic and lemon cut the heaviness. It's grilled in the tandoor till it browns. It's quite mild in comparison to other kebabs," says chef Sudip Chalke.

At XOYO Bar And Club, Hotel The Visava, 2nd Floor, Survey Number 29, LBS Rd, Gokul Nagar, Thane West.

Timing 5.30 pm to 1.30 am

Call 50645707

Cost Rs 350

Fluffy green appams

Giving Sri Lankan flavours a healthy twist, this eatery layers their steamed rice flour appam with sauteed broccoli in Sri Lankan spices and shredded cheddar, and bakes it. "We wanted to make something for people who need to eat more vegetables but are less enthused at the prospect. This dish balances spice, carbs and fat, and can also be made at home," Jasjit Singh Keer, executive chef and partner, says.

At Alfredos, 1, Pleasant Park, New Link Road, Malad West.

Timing 11 am to 12 am

Call 8070666030

Cost Rs 225

Dive into this dip

This guacamole has broccoli in place of avocado. “We wanted to make a low-fat dip. Though avocados are good fat they are high on calories. Broccoli and ri­cotta together are creamy,” says Arina Suchde, consulting chef.

At The Pantry Cafe, Kala Ghoda, Fort.

Call 22700082

Cost Rs 195

