Trump touts administration's achievements in Memorial Day tweet

Those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today



Donald Trump/ File pic

US President Donald Trump marked Memorial Day in a tweet touting his administration's achievements saying that the nation's fallen heroes "would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today", the media reported. "Happy Memorial Day! Those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today. Best economy in decades, lowest unemployment numbers for Blacks and Hispanics ever (and women in 18 years), rebuilding our military and so much more. Nice!" Trump tweeted on Monday.



Memorial Day is held annually to honour service members who died for the US, reports The Hill magazine. Trump had also tweeted a video in honour of the holiday earlier on Monday. He has often used Twitter to brag about the state of the economy under his administration. The black and Hispanic unemployment rates both reached record lows last month, according to statistics from the Department of Labour. The US economy moderated its growth somewhat during this year's first quarter to an annualised 2.3 percent, down from the 2.9 annualised rate in the last quarter of 2017.



The initial quarterly growth figure for 2018 is far from Trump's promise to hike annual economic growth to 3 percent, a level he says will be attained as a result of his enormous tax reduction plan including significant tax cuts for companies and, to a lesser degree, for workers, reports Efe news. Specifically, the tax reform - which was approved by Congress in December and is considered to be one of Trump's biggest successes since taking office - is aimed at stimulating the economy over the medium term. On the other hand, the US unemployment rate fell to 3.9 percent in April, the first time it has been below 4 percent since 2000.



Trump also mentioned "rebuilding" the US Armed Forces in his tweet and in December he signed the Pentagon budget of almost $700 million for Fiscal 2018, including additional funding for military operations in Afghanistan and Syria.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever