Donald Trump warns Kim Jong-un with same fate as Gaddafi
The US president says the North Korean leader should accept an agreement over its nuclear programme to avoid being 'decimated' like Libya and Iraq
Donald Trump
Donald Trump has warned Kim Jong Un that he will suffer the same fate as Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi if he backs away from an agreement over its nuclear programme.
The US President made the threat after he was asked about a recent suggestion that the "Libyan model" will be used as template for dealing with North Korea.
Speaking to reporters at the White House on Thursday, Trump said a "much different" model would be used if the rogue state's leader makes good at talks in Singapore on June 12.
Kim Jong Un. Pics/AFP and AP
He said: "The Libyan model was a much different model. We decimated that country. We never said to Gaddafi, 'Oh, we're going to give you protection'." "We went in and decimated him, and we did the same thing with Iraq." The US leader added: "But if we make a deal, I think Kim Jong-Un is going to be very, very happy." It came after North Korea abruptly pulled out of a meeting planned for Wednesday with South Korea and suggested it may also not participate in the summit with Trump. North Korea claimed it was angered over a joint US-South Korea military exercise.
Trump was asked about comments made over the weekend by his national security adviser, John Bolton, who raised the prospect of pursuing a "Libya model". Trump appeared to have confused that process of what happened to the Libyan leader in 2011 when he was overthrown and killed after Libyans joined the Arab Spring protests, and were supported militarily by Nato. He was hunted down and killed by opponents in Sirte, after his convoy was struck by Nato planes.
Gina Haspel
Haspel confirmed as CIA director
The US Senate has confirmed Gina Haspel as the next CIA director, despite deep reservations among some lawmakers that her past involvement in the harsh interrogation of terror suspects was a red flag. Donald Trump's pick to lead the Central Intelligence Agency passed with a handful of opposition Democrats bucking their party and supporting Haspel's nomination.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Worst Crime! Watchman rapes 53-year-old mentally challenged woman in Bandra