Trupti Desai confined at Kochi airport as Sabrimala devotees block gate

Women's rights activist Trupti Desai (R) and other women pilgrims wait at the Cochin International Airport on Friday. Pic/PTI

High drama was witnessed at the city airport on Friday, as activist Trupti Desai remained confined there since arrival early in the morning enroute to Sabarimala following protest by devotees and others opposing the entry of women of the menstrual age into the Lord Ayyappa temple.

Tension prevailed at the airport at Nedumbassery, as the devotees and others, including BJP workers, remained firm that Desai and six other young women who accompanied her would not be allowed to proceed to the temple. Desai said there was no question of her going back without visiting the temple, which opens for the third time after the Supreme Court order on September 28 allowing all women to enter the famous shrine. Amid the continuing standoff, BJP demanded that Desai be sent back to Pune.

Kerala HC rejects Fathima's bail plea

The Kerala HC dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of activist Rehana Fathima, who had made an attempt to enter Sabarimala when the temple was opened for its monthly puja in October after the SC verdict.

Kerala govt to move apex court

The Kerala government decided to move the Supreme Court seeking time to implement its order allowing women of the menstrual age to offer prayers at the Lord Ayyappa temple, which opened for a two-month long pilgrim season on Friday.

