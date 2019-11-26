MENU

Trupti Desai in Kochi to visit Sabarimala, offer prayers at Lord Ayyappa shrine

Updated: Nov 26, 2019, 09:54 IST | PTI |

She said they preferred November 26 to visit the shrine as it was the Constitution Day.

Trupti Desai in Kochi. Pic/ANI
Trupti Desai in Kochi. Pic/ANI

Women's rights activist Trupti Desai reached on Tuesday to proceed to Sabarimala to offer prayers at the Lord Ayyappa shrine. Desai and a few other activists who landed at the Kochi International Airport early Tuesday have been taken to Kochi city police commissionerate.

She said they preferred November 26 to visit the shrine as it was the Constitution Day. She said she has come up with the 2018 order of the Supreme Court permitting entry of women of all age groups into the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala.

"I will leave Kerala only after offering prayers at the shrine," the activist said. The Pune-based Desai had made an unsuccessful attempt to enter the temple in November last year, weeks after the Supreme Court lifted the ban that prevented women and girls between the age of 10 and 50 from entering the famous shrine.

