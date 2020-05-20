Trust is major factor, helps players to discuss insecurities with coaches: Sanjay Bangar

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has underlined the importance of trust in creating a strong relationship between coaches and players, saying it plays a major role in helping them discuss their insecurities.

"I think trust is a major factor, it could be a mental conditioning coach, or it could be skill coach," Bangar said on Star Sports' show 'Cricket Connected'. "It's very important for a coach and player to form that sort of a relationship wherein the player can confide his insecurities with the coach and be rest assured that whatever has been conveyed to the coach or the inner most feelings of a player does not really go outside the two of them."

Talking about mental conditioning coaches, Bangar said: "The coaches tend to double up as mental conditioning coaches primarily for the reason that they spend a lot of time with the players and number two is the trust that a player enjoys with a particular coach." The 47-year-old former all-rounder served as the batting coach of the Indian team for five years from 2014 to 2019.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever