Trust our soldiers

Asking for revenge and war is understandable after the terror attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel, but we should first demand acquisition of better equipment for our competent defence forces

We have suffered a lot from cross-border terrorism for decades, and we have been fighting it with all our might and willpower. One of the biggest terror attacks on our armed police forces, that took place in Pulwama, killing at least 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel recently, has angered us and strengthened our resolve to counter the perpetrators, who are supported by neighbouring countries, and sadly, some of our own people. The public outrage calls for a full-fledged war-like action, creating a kind of pressure on the armed forces. The demand shouldn't be seen misplaced when we are mourning the loss of precious lives of our soldiers. But the gigantic grief shouldn't overshadow the question as to how do we deal with the problem.

Stand with security forces

We're not undermining the prevailing sentiment of the country. We appreciate the solidarity that the nation has shown in raising funds for the families of martyrs. And we're sure revenge will be taken, and till then we shouldn't think the action taken will be as easy, as we civilians, who have no military competence that deals with specialised subjects like warfare, anti-terrorism and anti-insurgency, have been suggesting through social media and drawing room talks. Instead, the need of the hour is that we stand with our security forces, and political parties that have come together to decide the course of action.

It is time we trust the ability of our soldiers and ask the government to better equip the forces to prevent casualties of men in uniform and civilians. The forces need modern helicopters, other aircraft, guns, cannons, state-of-the-art surveillance, submarines and best of food and facilities. The Indian Air Force and aviation wings of the Indian Army and Indian Navy are in poor state in terms of equipment. Our forces continue to fly obsolete aircraft. The old helicopters are broken to repair others of the lot to make them airworthy, because of unavailability of spares, as production has stopped. Our men continue to fly 50-year-old choppers, and yet we expect them to win wars for us.

On the other side are the insurgents who won't stop doing their dirty job that is aided by the enemy countries. Terrorists will keep infiltrating Indian borders and indoctrinate gullible minds to prepare them for yet another fidayeen attack(s) not only in Kashmir but elsewhere in the country. Other than security forces, what else do we have at hand to fight the ultras who are waging the war on many fronts, many of which the civilians won't understand? We have seen successive Central governments, diplomatic bosses, political parties that came together to make a state government but fell apart. We have also seen human rights activists and separatists work the roles they have defined for themselves. The problem persists.

A mind game

The crisis remains because it isn't just about gunfights and IED blasts, but it's also a mind game the countries that don't want us to live peacefully are playing against us. They scratch the wound called Kashmir regularly to bleed us heavily in terms of resources and human lives. Operatives like Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the enemy countries who are scurrying for cover in view of international pressure, must be dealt with severely by our competent authorities working internationally, and the armed forces in their own exclusive ways. We, the people, should understand that we are in a situation that transforms a sense of patriotism into its more aggressive form on neighbourhood streets and social media platforms without making a distinction between the guilty and innocent. Unmindful of the outcome, we might show intent of hurting our own, helping the enemy to succeed in its evil design. It is time we defined our war.

Dharmendra Jore is political editor, mid-day. He tweets @dharmendrajore Send your feedback to mailbag@mid-day.com

