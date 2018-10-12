Truth will prevail, says Cristiano Ronaldo's lawyer

football

Cristiano Ronaldo's lawyer says documents presented by woman claiming he raped her are stolen and fabricated

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's newly-appointed Las Vegas lawyer has labelled allegations of rape against the Juventus forward as "complete fabrications" and said what occurred was "consensual in nature".

Ronaldo is being sued by a woman in USA, who claims he raped her in the penthouse suite of a Las Vegas hotel in 2009. The Portugal international, 33, has firmly denied the allegations, saying it "goes against everything that I am and believe in". The woman also alleges he dispatched a team of "fixers" to obstruct the criminal investigation and trick her into keeping quiet for 375,000 US dollars. Speaking to reporters in Nevada last week, lawyer Leslie Stovall said the woman suffers from depression and post-traumatic stress linked to the alleged incident. On Wednesday, Nevada attorney Peter S Christiansen issued a lengthy statement.

"Ronaldo denies all allegations in the complaint and has maintained that denial for the last nine years. The documents which contain statements by Ronaldo and are reported in the media are fabrications — irresponsibly published from stolen documents," Christiansen said on gestifute.com.

