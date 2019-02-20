Try fancy cocktails at an event in Colaba
Try unusual drinks brought to life by a celebrity bartender
Here's something you can do if you can't wait for the weekend to get drinks. Attend an event where a celebrity bartender will whip up exotic cocktails and engage patrons in conversation, accompanied by good food and music.
Romanian cocktail guru Valentin Iulian will take over Colaba bar Woodside Inn and make tequila margaritas and shooters. Iulian has over 12 years of experience in mixing drinks in bars across the world.
Expect tequila-based cocktails including salt and smoke, and fruity concoctions. Iulian's list of shooters includes the classic (Jose Cuervo especial reposado with lime and salt), spiced (dash of mango, cinnamon, brown sugar and chilli) and sangrita (tequila with tomato, black pepper and cucumber).
On February 21, 9 pm to 1 am
At Woodside Inn, Indian Mercantile Mansion, Colaba Causeway, Colaba.
Call 22875752
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Nishtha Nishant tells us what's it like to be a transgender in India?