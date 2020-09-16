Try out these Authentic Sri Lankan Recipes at Home

If you are a fan of authentic Sri Lankan dishes, here are a few quick and easy to make recipes to try at home, shared by chefs at China Bistro Live Kitchen.

SRI LANKAN CURRY - CHICKEN

Ingredients

300 grams boneless skinless chicken breasts

2 tablespoons white vinegar

1 teaspoon tamarind juice

1 ½ cup Madras curry powder

1 tablespoon salt, or to taste

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

2 tablespoons coconut oil

1 red onion, sliced

4 green chilli, halved lengthwise

8 green cardamom pods

6 whole cloves

12 curry leaves

1 teaspoon fresh ginger

2 inch cinnamon stick, broken in half

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 ½ tablespoons tomato paste

1 ½ Cup coconut milk

METHOD

Step 1: Cut the chicken into bite-sized pieces. Combine the vinegar, tamarind juice, 1/4 cup curry powder, salt, and pepper in a bowl. Add chicken and toss to coat.

Step 2: Heat the coconut oil in a wok or frying pan over medium heat. Cook the sliced onion, green chillies, cardamom pods, cloves, curry leaves, ginger, and cinnamon stick until the onion has softened and turned translucent, about 5 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low, and continue cooking and stirring until the onion is very tender and dark brown, 15 to 20 minutes more. Stir in the garlic and cook for an additional minute.

Step 3: Add the chicken mixture, water, and tomato paste. Stir and simmer until the chicken is cooked through, about 10 minutes. Add the roasted curry powder and stir until evenly dispersed.

Step 4: Gradually stir in the coconut milk and simmer for 2-3 more minutes. (Do not overheat or the coconut milk may curdle.)

RAW PAPAYA SALAD

Ingredients

1 1/2 cup Raw papaya, cut in juliennes

1/2 cup Carrot, cut in juliennes

1/2 cup Bean sprouts

5 - 6 French beans, Cut into small pieces

1/4 cup Roasted peanuts

2 tbsp Coriander, Chopped

For the dressing

2 tbsp Vegetable oil

2 tbsp Lemon juice

2 tsp Soy sauce

2 tsp Honey

1/2 tsp Garlic, Grated

1 Red chilli, Chopped

Salt to taste

Instructions

Mix raw papaya, carrot, bean sprouts, and French beans in a bowl.

In another bowl, mix the ingredients for the dressing.

Pour the dressing over the salad and mix well.

Transfer the salad in a serving bowl.

Sprinkle the roasted peanuts and coriander on top.

Serve immediately.

