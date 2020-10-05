Try out these Yummy Recipes to Boost your Immunity

Looking to whip up some quick and easy but tasty recipes that help boost your immunity during these times? Here are some fun yet healthy mixed seed recipes shared by Aniket Karia from All Heart.

CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER IMMUNITY BITES

Ingredients

1/2 cup boiled brown rice

1 cup mixed dry fruits(cashews, almond, pistachio, walnut) or any

1 cup dates

4 tsp peanut butter

2 tsp jaggery

A handful of crushed chocolate seeded crackers

2 tsp chocolate sauce for garnishing

1 tsp cinnamon powder

Method

1. Wash dates properly and towel dry and take out seeds if any

2. Dry roast all the dry fruits

3. Take a mixer jar put dates and churn it and add jaggery in it and churn it again

4. Add roasted dry fruits, cinnamon powder, peanut butter and churn it, now add boiled brown rice in it and churn the mixture properly so there should be no lumps

5. Take out the mixture in a bowl and shape as your choice

6. Now, coat it with mixed seeds and keep in fridge for two hours, once set can store it in an airtight container

MULTIGRAIN PORRIDGE

Ingredients



1 Cup Mixed Grains (Steel Cut Oats, Broken Brown Rice, Quinoa, Wheat Porridge)*

1/4 Cup Water

2.5 Cups Milk - I'm using Cashew milk, but you may use any kind.

Pinch of Salt

Handful of crushed dark chocolate seeded crackers

Sweetener of choice

Toppings (use as per choice):

1 Cup Milk - use any as per choice

Orange - peeled and sliced

Raspberries

Blueberry Puree

Roasted Mixed Nuts - please use a non-salted variety

Seeds - Sunflower, roasted quinoa, chia, black sesame

Dried Rose Petals

1/8 Tsp Cinnamon + Nutmeg Powder

Method

1. In a large pot, add water, salt, milk, and mixed grain.

2. Heat this mixture in medium to slow heat till everything is cooked (takes about 8-10 minutes)

3. Once cooked, turn off the heat and give it a good stir.

4. Let this mixture come to a room temperature

5. Now, transfer in serving bowl and add some milk on top (you can make it as thin/thick as per choice).

6. Add the sweetener and stir everything

7. Top with your favorite toppings or as suggested above

8. Serve fresh or keep in the fridge to chill for few minutes and then enjoy it cold*

