Try unique and colourful popsicles at these Mumbai restaurants

Relive your childhood with six colourful popsicles that help you survive the summer

For the cosmo girls



Love to catch up with your gal pals over glasses of cosmopolitans? Give your night out a summer twist with cosmo gola fizz made with sparkling wine, vodka, triple sec and cranberry juice. For rum lovers, they offer rum café gola, a dark rum and espresso shot popsicle.

Time 11.30 am to 1 am

At Woodside Inn, Wodehouse Road, Colaba.

Call 22025525

Cost Rs 345

Pop goes the cocktail



Head to this restaurant to try a host of cocktail popsicles or poptails that include flavours like kiwi pineapple margarita, caprini with orange, green apple popsicle martini, watermelon basil bliss, and fruit of the forest served with sangria.

Time 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm and 7 pm to 1 am

At Keiba, gate number 5, Amateurs Riders Club, Mahalaxmi Race Course.

Call 7400066610

Cost Rs 645 and 745

Vodka calling



The joy of picking a flavour for your gola on the beach makes for golden memories of a carefree childhood. You can do the same at this bar and choose from strawberry, kalakhatta, orange and khus for this vodka gola.

Time 12 pm to 12.30 am

At All British Brewing Company outlets in the city.

Call 39698190 (Marol)

Cost Rs 400

Fresh fruit goodness



Nothing beats the flavour of chilled fresh fruit in summers. And this raspberry sorbet stick, made with pulped fresh berries that lend a great texture to the dessert is just what you need on a hot summer day. They also offer an Alphonso version.

At Koldplay, King’s Circle; Eleven Kitchens, Nariman Point; and Ghatkopar.

Call 24030014 (King’s Circle)

Cost Rs 60

Please your palate



Wary of steping out in this heat? Place a call to this popsicle delivery service that offers fruity and creamy options such as strawberry kiwi, pomberry, green apple and mint, and chai pops too.

By Paleteria, order can be placed via online delivery partners too.

Call 9967046186

Cost Rs 100

Fly high to Italy



Savouring fresh pasta with a side of Italian lemon liqueur limoncello is how we would ideally like to spend a summer afternoon. Now you can try a popsicle version at this Italian restaurant.

Time 12 pm to 1 am

At CinCin, Raheja Towers, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East.

Call 61378070

Cost Rs 250

