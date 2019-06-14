TS ICET Results 2019 to be declared today, check at icet.tsche.ac.in

results

Kakatiya University, that conducts this examination on behalf of the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) will be announcing the results online

The TS ICET 2019 results are expected to be declared today i.e. on June 14, 2019 - Friday. An official notification had previously stated that the TS ICET Result 2019 would be announced on 13th June; however, the result was postponed for today. Kakatiya University, that conducts this examination on behalf of the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) will be announcing the results online. The candidates who have appeared for this entrance exam will be able to check their results online on website icet.tsche.ac.in. A direct link to the TS ICET Result 2019 has also been given for the students to easily access it. The link to the result page will be available soon after the announcement of the Telangana ICET Results 2019.

All those candidates who have appeared for the entrance exam of TS ICET will be able to see their results by logging in to the official website and entering the credentials that are required. Earlier, the preliminary answer key of TS ICET 2019 was released on the official website on 31st May 2019. The candidates were also allowed to submit their objections, if any, to TS ICET preliminary answer key until 3rd June 2019. The final answer key along with TS ICET result 2019 will be declared today. Kakatiya University will announce the TS ICET result 2019 in the form of a scorecard.

Details such as the name of the candidate, candidate’s roll number, overall/sectional score and rank of the candidate will be included in the TS ICET result 2019 scorecard.

TS ICET Result 2019 – How to Check

To check their TS ICET result 2019, candidates can follow these simple steps mentioned below.

Visit the official website - icet.tsche.ac.in

Click on the tab ‘Results’

Enter your hall ticket number, Registration Number and Date of Birth

Click on the ‘Submit’ button

Your TS ICET Result 2019 Scorecard will appear on the screen in a pdf format

Check and download your result for future reference

Candidates must note that the result of TS ICET will be made available in the online mode only. So it is important to download the soft copy of the result as it will be required for all the counselling and admission processes. TSCHE will not send the result to the candidates by any other offline means.

