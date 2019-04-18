TS Intermediate Results 2019: Telangana Board Inter 2nd Year- Class 12th Result declared

results

The TS Intermediate Results 2019 that is Telangana Board Inter 2nd Year Class 12th Result has been declared on the official websites of the board i.e. results.cgg.gov.in and bie.telangana.gov.in

The Telangana Board has declared Telangana Inter Result 2019, Telangana Board Inter 2nd year result 2019. Students will be able to check their Telangana Inter Result 2019 from the official website that is results.cgg.gov.in and bie.telangana.gov.in.

The results are expected to be out on April 18 at 5am. Students are advised to check their Telangana Board Inter Result 2019 either from the official website or from the link shared in this article. Post the Telangana Board Inter Result 2019 are announced, if a student wants to get bis steps rechecked, he may seek for re-checking/ re-evaluation process that is offered by the Telangana Board.

Steps to check Telangana Inter Result 2019, Telangana Board Inter 2nd year result 2019

Step 1: Visit telangana12.jagranjosh.com

Step 2: Click on the relevant link for TS Intermediate Results 2019, Telangana Board Inter 2nd Year - Class 12th Result

Step 3: Enter your roll number / hall ticket and other important details

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: Your TS Intermediate Results 2019, Telangana Board Inter 2nd Year - Class 12th Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Check your result very carefully and verify all details

Step 7: Download softcopy PDF or take a printout for future reference.

About Board of Intermediate Education, Telangana

The Telangana Board of Secondary Education and Telangana Board of Intermediate Education were established in the year 2014, after the formation of the state of Telangana from the territories of Andhra Pradesh. The State Board of Telangana or Telangana Board is divided into two sections. The Telangana Board of Secondary Education conducts the SSC exams and the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education conducts the Intermediate exams, i.e. 11th and 12th.

