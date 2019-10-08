TSRTC management did not meet our delegation: union president P Kamal Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Employees’ Union President, P Kamal Reddy, on Monday said that the management did not meet their delegation even once to hear their demands.

“We gave the strike notice as per the rules of the Trade Union Act. The management of TSRTC did not meet our delegation even once. The labour department gave a date for a meeting once but they cancelled it later,” he alleged.

“Our motive is to continue our agitation with the support of all organisations and departments. The government is exploiting us and that is why we are uniting all the parties to support us,” he added. Earlier, the TSRTC Employees’ Union condemned Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s decision to sack about 50,000 employees who did not return to work from strike by the deadline set by the government.

