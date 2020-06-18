TST member and K-Pop Star Yohan passes away at 28

Korean pop star Yohan, who was a member of the Korean boy band TST, passed away at an age of 28. Yohan's real name was Kim Jeong-hwan breathed his last on Tuesday. His death was confirmed by TST's record label KJ Music Entertainment to local media.

Yohan's fame skyrocketed for the first time in 2016 after he joined the group NOM following which he joined TST. The band had recently released its album 'Countdown' in January.

Twitter was flooded by Yohan's fans who mourned the devastating loss. Extending their heartfelt condolences, here's how fans reacted to the untimely demise of the young pop star:

rest in piece TST’s Yohan 1992-2020. you will be missed and you were such an angel. the caused of death is not going to be revealed because of the family’s request so please respect them and his colleagues as they are grieving right now for the loss of Yohan. pic.twitter.com/gQbHY9KTx7 — ððððððððð (@xxxLealey) June 17, 2020

A fan wrote, "Rest In Peace. I just hear the news an idol has died and the reason was not out because the family didn’t want to say and I respect that I didn’t know the idol or the group but I feel so sorry and saddened by TST Yohan who has passed #yohan I’m so sorry I hope he’s resting well".

Another one wrote, "I am gonna log off for today to calm myself down and in order to respect TST and Yohan, my deepest condolences to Yohan's family, friends, and anyone affected by this. may he rest in peace. if anyone needs to talk I will be on the DMS; take care."

To all the TST stans out there, I stand with you, because I know the pain of losing an idol, and it happens too much in our community. I wish there was more we could do to help, but what we can do is just spread awareness. Though Yohan left our family, he’s always here with us â¤ï¸ — â¨ sudha â¨ (@sleepy_johnny_) June 17, 2020

Our condolences to Yohan's loved ones!

