TT: Sathiyan-Sanil bag silver in Thailand Open

Representational picture

Indian doubles pair of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Sanil Shetty settled for a silver after going down against Tobias Hippler and Kilian Ort of Germany (1-3) in the finals of the Thailand Open.

In the final, the Indian duo won the first game 11-9 but fell short in the next three games, losing 12-14, 9-11, 7-11.

