Truck carrying chickens crashes in Odisha, see what happened next

Locals in Odisha's Sambalpur district could not keep calm when a truck carrying poultry crashed. As a result of the accident, several chickens were strewn on the road. Sambalpur locals did not let the opportunity pass and collected as many chickens as they could.

The video was shared by OTV news' Twitter handle. At the time of writing this post, it had already received close to 2000 views.

Locals steal broiler chickens after the truck, carrying the poultry, crashes near Tendakudar in Kuchinda of #Sambalpur district #Odisha pic.twitter.com/yBwN7t4NdD — OTV (@otvnews) 30 October 2019

Isn't it hilarious to see people run helter-skelter in order to procure 'free' chickens? The video received a strong response on social media with some expressing amusement, and others calling the behaviour 'embarrassing'.

Lol... Free chicken... Paak paak pakkao..ðÂÂ¤£ @veiledpujarin — Sibadutta Dash (@CullaKalinga) 30 October 2019

I remember, 20yrs back during the same time in the aftermath of the super cyclone when the roads were blocked, stranded trucks loaded with TV & Fridge were looted along with the food trucks. And that has become our identity. We can vouch & fight for anything that comes for FREEðÂÂÂÂ¡ — Dr.Chandra Sekhar Khuntia (@drkhuntia21) 30 October 2019

What would you have done if you saw a number of chickens strewn on the road?

