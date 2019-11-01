MENU

Truck carrying chickens crashes in Odisha, see what happened next

Updated: Nov 01, 2019, 13:44 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

Sambalpur locals did not let the opportunity pass and collected as many chickens as they could.

This picture has been used for representational purposes only
This picture has been used for representational purposes only

Locals in Odisha's Sambalpur district could not keep calm when a truck carrying poultry crashed. As a result of the accident, several chickens were strewn on the road. Sambalpur locals did not let the opportunity pass and collected as many chickens as they could.

The video was shared by OTV news' Twitter handle. At the time of writing this post, it had already received close to 2000 views. 

Isn't it hilarious to see people run helter-skelter in order to procure 'free' chickens? The video received a strong response on social media with some expressing amusement, and others calling the behaviour 'embarrassing'. 

What would you have done if you saw a number of chickens strewn on the road?

