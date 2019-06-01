Tulle tales

things-to-do

As top brands and celebrities embrace the netted material, here's how to make the look work for you

Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar and Sonam Kapoor

Your earliest association with the material is perhaps the tulle you see on ballerinas' tutus. The netted material, which lends a soft feminine touch because of its transpare­n­cy has designers using it in ab­u­n­dance, most recently in Ke­n­dall Jenner's pink tu­lle dr­ess at Cannes and her consequent collabora­t­ion wi­th apparel giant H&M. Cl­oser home, Sonam Ka­poor chose tulle for a Cannes appearance this year, too. The fabric has been around in sm­aller proportions in Western we­ar, and as net sarees, it's been two de­cades since it was used as the ba­se of the outfit. City-based stylist Ne­ha Panda says, "The softer variant is ideal when a lot of it is used. A stiffer texture works better with snippets."

Desi touch

. A hint of tulle on the sl­e­eves can make the outfit stand out from the regular. But don't wear a blouse that's fully covered in tulle.

. Power sleeves paint a feminine and strong picture. Make sure other elements of your outfit are not dramatised.

. Avoid heavy embroi­d­ery, and instead, choose surface designs with sequins.

. Skip dupattas. If you must wear it, avoid one in tulle. Opt for a stole.

. Pastel shades compl­e­ment every skin ty­­pe. Don't go for peac­ock green, maroon or ethnic colours.

Monotone

. Opt for layered black if you're stepping out for a formal evening. If you are on the heavier side, you can also opt for a short top, a tulle skirt and a jacket.

. Pleated tulle makes for a texture that will go well with a sheer jacket. You can add some shimmer to it.

. Keep your shoes minimalistic as you want the legs to look dramatic. Opt for silver or black strappy heels or nude pumps.

. Go for nude make-up, or maroon or wine lips and nude eyes and thick eyebrows.

. Tie up your hair for a sleeker look for a formal event. Avoid accessories on your hair, and keep your earrings basic.

Head to toe

. The length of the dress is crucial as you can look like you're lost due to its uninterrupted flow. If you're short, opt for a shorter one that's sheer. Team it up with a corset dress inside and a belt.

. A high neck looks great and adds to the flow of the dress, as does wearing high heels.

. Your make-up has to be subtle. Opt for a lighter shade of the colour of your dress. It must look organic to complement the look.

. Pair this with a simple headpiece such as a scarf folded into a soft bow.

. Maroon, wine or black are your safest bets.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates