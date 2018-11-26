Tulsi Kumar celebrates son Shivaay's first birthday with amazing theme

bollywood

Tulsi Kumar with son Shivaay. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/tulsikumar15.

Renowned Bollywood Singer Tulsi Kumar celebrated her adorable son Shivaay's first birthday with close family and friends in Delhi. The birthday celebration had a lovely theme of Disney Land. Tulsi, along with her husband Hitesh Ralhan kept the celebrations private.

Among family and close friends of the couple, present were Tulsi's brother producer Bhushan Kumar with wife Divya Khosla Kumar and son Ruhaan. Apart from them, present at the event were Krishan Kumar with wife Tanya Kumar, who flew down from Mumbai for this special occasion. Also including Anju Ralhan her sister actor Khushali Kumar and mother Sudesh Kumari graced the birthday party.

It was a Disney Land themed party where the birthday boy entered with an array of Disney characters in a parade. There were music, color pop and lots of laughter. The entire family came together for the special day.

Tulsi and her husband Hitesh were blessed with Shivaay on November 25, 2017. The singer has embraced motherhood with elan and admits to it being the most cherished and beautiful experience of her life. Despite her busy work schedules, the singer has managed to balance her work life and spend time with her dear son.

