Tulsi Kumar inspires new mothers with her weight loss journey

In an industry where looks are just as important as talent, it was imperative for Tulsi Kumar to get back in shape. Her journey is an inspiration for all the new working mothers out there

Singer Tulsi Kumar has been making news for all the right reasons. Whether it was her strong stance against gender discrimination or her performance on the digital music show T series Mixtape, and blockbuster songs like Tu Laung Main Elaichi, Soch Na Sake, Paaniyon Sa, she is known to be a strong, independent woman. Along with being a working professional, Tulsi is also a new mother and has a one and a half-year-old baby boy.

Tulsi took to Instagram to chronicle her weight loss journey. She wrote, "There is nothing more fulfilling than being a mother. But it comes with its own challenges - One of them is carrying all the extra pounds. Feels amazing to finally be back in shape after almost one n a half year of my son Shivaay's birth. The journey of shedding weight has been a slow n gradual one for me as I went through a C-Sec but a regular exercise regime, determination n patience make u win over everything n anything. To all new mommies out there If I Can, U all surely Can. My motherhood inspired me to do this. #ConquerYourFears #NothingIsImpossible"

Having found a balance between her career and personal life, Tulsi understands the plight and struggle of new mothers in losing the post-pregnancy weight. In an industry where looks are just as important as talent, it was imperative for her to get back in shape. Her journey is an inspiration for all the new working mothers out there.

