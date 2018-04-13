Tulsi Kumar's son Shivaay looks adorable

Tulsi Kumar was on her way for the poster launch of her next track, Raat Kamaal Hai

Tulsi Kumar and son Shivaay were spotted at a suburban studio on Thursday. She was on her way for the poster launch of her next track, Raat Kamaal Hai. The Bollywood singer happily posed for pictures while holding her tiny tot.

Tulsi Kumar is the daughter of Gulshan Kumar and Sudesh Kumari Dua. Producer Bhushan Kumar is her brother and filmmaker Divya Khosla Kumar her sister-in-law. Tulsi married Hitesh Ralhan on 18th February, 2015. Their son Shivaay was born on 24th December 2017.

Tulsi Kumar began her career by backing tracks in Bollywood movies such as Chup Chup Ke, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye and Aksar. Her debut album Love ho Jaaye was released in 2009 and she shot a music video for the title track.

The songs Mujhe Teri and Tum Jo Aye from the films Paathshaala and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai, which were sung by Tulsi Kumar are hits. Tulsi has collaborated with musicians Himesh Reshammiya, Pritam, Anu Malik, Amaal Mallik, Mithoon, Jeet Ganguly, Arko Pravo Mukherjee, Meet Bros and Sajid-Wajid among others. She also has a sister Khushali Kumar.

