Tum to thehre pardesi singer Altaf Raja is back with new song

Tum to thehre pardesi singer Altaf Raja is back on the scene with Ae sanamm. The '90s sensation teams up with composer Payal Dev for the romantic number. A fan of the veteran singer, Dev created the melody keeping him in mind.

"I could only think of Altaf Raja doing justice to this song. I have grown up listening to his melodies," says Dev. Ae sanamm's lyrics have been penned by Kunaal Vermaa, and Aditya Dev has done the music arrangement. "We recorded the song with all the necessary precautions in the studio. It's a dream come true collaboration.

The song has a '90s vibe," adds Dev. Raja also features in the music video, along with actors Vin Rana and Annsh Shekhawat. "I hope this song has a history of its own," says Raja who had rendered the Dil lagaana track in the Gulshan Devaiah and Radhika Apte-starrer Hunterrr (2015).

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news