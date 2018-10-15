Tumbbad Box Office collection: Suhum Shah's film sees a jump on Day 3

bollywood

Tumbbad is successfully enjoying a theatrical run at the Box Office. Here's the film's weekend collection at the Box Office in India.

A still from the movie Tumbbad

It seems Sohum Shah's 'Tumbbad' has definitely resonated very well with the audience as the film has collected a whopping 1.45 cr on Sunday. The film collected 65 lakhs on Friday and 1.15 crores on Saturday and collected 1.45 crores on Sunday taking the total box office collection 3.25 crores.

Tumbbad has created an altogether different genre of Cinema by encapsulating ingredients of fantasy and horror. The film offers a delightful experience and takes us on roller coaster ride of adventure and horror.

The film has already received tremendous word of mouth publicity from the audience and also Sohum Shah has yet again given a power packed performance with Tumbbad. The film offers spectacular visuals which take the audience on a trip to the interiors of ancient, cultural Maharashtra giving glimpses into the quintessential attires and lifestyle of Konkanasth Brahmans.

Giving glimpses of fantasy, action, frights, and scares, Tumbbad is a horrific and thrilling experience that questions the roots of human greed while providing entertainment of the purest kind. It is an Eros International and Aanand L Rai's presentation and a Sohum Shah Films in association with Colour a Yellow Productions. Co-produced by Filmi Väst and Filmgate Films.

