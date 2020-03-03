Tumbbad fame Sohum Shah: Reema Kagti was on my wish list of directors

Though his breakthrough role came with Anand Gandhi's Ship of Theseus, Sohum Shah grabbed eyeballs with the fantasy drama Tumbbad, a cautionary tale about the cycle of greed. As Shah kickstarts the shoot of the gritty Amazon Prime show Fallen helmed by Reema Kagti, he walks us through how he developed the weave and weft of the character.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

What made you come on board Fallen?

I liked the script so much that I finished reading it in one go. My character [of a cop] is an earthy small-town guy. Since I hail from a small town, it was relatable and gave me an opportunity to portray that side of my personality. Finally, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti are producing the show, so that was the cherry on top.



Reema Kagti

This is your first collaboration with Reema Kagti. What was your first meeting with her like?

I am an admirer of Reema's work, particularly Talaash [2012]. She has always been on the list of directors whom I wanted to work with. When I met her [to discuss the show], I immediately realised that she would be a treat to work with. We had a long discussion about my scenes and character graph, and she was open to [new ideas]. While shooting, whenever I have an idea, I do not hesitate to discuss it with her. She will always listen to my ideas first, share her views, and if there is discrepancy, she is ready to talk about it until we reach a common ground. It is a privilege to have that kind of space as an actor.

Discuss your prep for the role.

Besides doing reading sessions with the director and the cast, I did some personal workshops to get into the character. I also visited police stations, and met police officers to study their mannerism, characteristics, and their style of working.

The series has an eclectic cast that includes Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma and Gulshan Devaiah. That must be another incentive to come on board.

I went to the set of Fallen right after wrapping up my portions in Big Bull [film with Abhishek Bachchan]. I did a few reading sessions with my co-actors, and because of them, I got a grasp of my character quickly. After all, acting is all about reacting. So, whenever you work with good actors, it is beneficial. I still remember working with Irrfan sir in Talvar [2015]; it was enlightening because I learnt a lot from him. Currently, I'm shooting with Gulshan and Sonakshi. They are seasoned actors and bring their experience to the table. Vijay will join the rest of the cast soon.

Now that you are a producer as well, what is the yardstick of choosing your acting projects?

I [decide on the basis of] the script and my character. If I have a clear understanding of the script, my character and the director's vision, I don't hesitate to accept the role.

