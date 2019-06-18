Tune it up

things-to-do

An intimate gig this weekend promises to bring artistes closer to the audience

Nikhil D'Souza

After hosting a series of events across the country India, Homebound Sit-Down Session, an intimate music festival, is organising another edition in Mumbai this weekend. Structured around creating a homely feeling that breaks boundaries between artists and their audience, this particular gig features musicians Nikhil D’Souza and Maalavika Manoj aka Mali.



Maalavika Manoj

D’Souza’s musical style is acoustic guitar-based pop, as seen in his popular song Sham that featured in the movie Aisha, while Manoj says, “My songs have a touch of old-school and classic pop; each one has a story that reflects some kind of struggle.” She adds that she will play a few unreleased songs from her upcoming album, and that while both her and D’Souza will perform individual sets, they will also team up as a duo.

On: June 22, 8 pm

At: G5A, Laxmi Mills Estate, Shakti Mills Lane, Mahalaxmi.

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: Rs 499

