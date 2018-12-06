Turkey eyes arrests of MbS aides for Jamal Khashoggi killing

international

Jamal Khashoggi, 59, was killed shortly after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2 to obtain paperwork for his upcoming marriage

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Pic/AFP

A Turkish prosecutor has demanded that arrest warrants be issued against two Saudi nationals close to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a Turkish source close to the investigation said on Wednesday.

Khashoggi, 59, was killed shortly after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2 to obtain paperwork for his upcoming marriage. The chief prosecutor's office in Istanbul filed an application on Tuesday to obtain the warrants for Ahmad al- Assiri and Saud al-Qahtani, described in court documents as being 'among the planners' of the murder of the Washington Post contributor Khashoggi.

Assiri often sat in during Prince Mohammed's closed door meetings with visiting foreign dignitaries and Qahtani was a key counsellor to the crown prince. Both were sacked after Riyadh admitted Khashoggi was killed in the Saudi consulate. According to Turkey, a 15- member Saudi team was sent to Istanbul to kill Khashoggi.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever