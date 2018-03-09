Turkey hunts for 121 suspects linked to 2016 failed coup

Turkey on Thursday launched a new manhunt for 121 people suspected of links to an outlawed network that was responsible for masterminding a coup bid in 2016

Turkey on Thursday launched a new manhunt for 121 people suspected of links to an outlawed network that was responsible for masterminding a coup bid in 2016. Operations were launched simultaneously in 29 provinces and 33 suspects have been detained so far under arrest warrants issued by the Chief Public Prosecutor's Office in Istanbul, Xinhua quoted local media reports as saying. Among the captured are Fatmanur Gulen, the niece of Fethullah Gulen, leader of the Gulen network who is living in the US, and Belkis Nur Tetik, the sister-in-law of Adil Oksuz, an alleged mastermind of the failed coup.

Turkey blames the Gulen network for the putsch in July 2016 that left 250 people dead and nearly 2,200 others injured, and has been pushing for Gulen's extradition. More than 150,000 people have been dismissed or suspended from their posts while over 55,000 others were arrested in the ongoing investigation.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever